AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Up 1%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 212,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 994% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

