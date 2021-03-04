Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 794,600 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 416,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,946.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on DETNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF stock remained flat at $$25.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $27.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

