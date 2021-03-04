Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.62. 48,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,875. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,547. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.