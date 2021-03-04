Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,921 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Albemarle worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 150,197 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

