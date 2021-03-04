Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Insider Acquires £4,981.66 in Stock

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) insider Patrick Reeve bought 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).

AADV opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.16. Albion Development VCT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

