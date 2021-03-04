Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $658.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

