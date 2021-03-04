Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $159.48 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

