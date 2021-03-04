Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $729.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00290439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.53 or 0.02284766 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,576,934 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

