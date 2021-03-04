Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $527.43 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

