ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.39.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

