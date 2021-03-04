Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.