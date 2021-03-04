Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 136,704 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,949,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,007,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

