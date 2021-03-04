Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,487 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,172,000 after buying an additional 149,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,123,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $114.99 on Thursday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,604. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

