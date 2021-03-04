Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 34,561 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology Group worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 59,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

