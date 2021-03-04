Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.42

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.42 and traded as high as C$40.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$39.62, with a volume of 515,565 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.84.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.