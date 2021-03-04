Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 159,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,715. The company has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a P/E ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

