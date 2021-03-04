Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares during the period.

MDRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 2,885,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,694. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

