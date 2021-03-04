Alstom’s (ALSMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.