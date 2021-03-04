Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

