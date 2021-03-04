Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 201,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

