Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,204.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.