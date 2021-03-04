Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $150.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $136.90 and last traded at $126.35, with a volume of 49796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,074. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

