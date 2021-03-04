Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

AMBA opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,207 shares of company stock worth $4,639,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

