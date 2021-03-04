Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ambev were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 99.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

