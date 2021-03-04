Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $241.62 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

