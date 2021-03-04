American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 273,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

