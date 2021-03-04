American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

