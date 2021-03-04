American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,785. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.