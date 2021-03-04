American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $144.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

