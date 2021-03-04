American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $144.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

