American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AFINP opened at $25.40 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

