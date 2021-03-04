American Finance Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AFIN opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

