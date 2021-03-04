American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

AMH opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,275 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

