American Woodmark Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $105.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

