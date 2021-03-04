American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

AMWD opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

