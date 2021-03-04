Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

