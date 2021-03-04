AMG National Trust Bank Buys 500 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

