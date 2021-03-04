AMG National Trust Bank Has $606,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 352,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flex by 42.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Flex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,854 shares of company stock worth $2,122,544. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

