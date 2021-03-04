AMG National Trust Bank Has $664,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit stock opened at $388.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

