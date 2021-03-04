AMG National Trust Bank Takes $271,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.