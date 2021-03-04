AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of LILAK opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

