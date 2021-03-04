Amgen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.76 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $223.94 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.