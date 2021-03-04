Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.22. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.