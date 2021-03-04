Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

