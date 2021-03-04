Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 4,001,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

