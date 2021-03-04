Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.64

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 37686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

