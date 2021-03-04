Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,741 shares of company stock worth $3,108,175. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

