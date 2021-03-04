Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $10.76 on Thursday, reaching $299.80. 2,237,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,176. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

