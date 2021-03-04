Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.33 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.