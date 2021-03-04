Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $621.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.90 million. Griffon posted sales of $566.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 152,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

